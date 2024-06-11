India set to surpass US as largest developer community on GitHub by 2027: GitHub CEO

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) India is set to surpass the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, and its economy is likely to boost due to the convergence of software and AI, a senior official of developer platform Github said on Tuesday.

During his address at the company's event in Bengaluru, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said India’s burgeoning developer community, combined with the newfound possibilities of AI, will not only accelerate digital transformation but will drive immense human and economic progress for India.

"By 2027, India will overtake the United States as the largest software developer community on Earth. This alone signals incredible prosperity ahead, but there’s more to it. At the same time, India’s developer population is booming, and the age of AI has begun," Dohmke said in a statement.

He also said India is on the brink of a great convergence between the world’s largest population of developers and the newfound possibility of AI.

"If enabled, this great convergence will generate a consequential economic boom in India that could be felt around the world for generations to come," Dohmke said.

According to GitHub, there are over 15.4 million developers in India building on the platform, growing 33 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

"India will not just be a global leader, but the global leader in the age of AI. Children and adults alike will learn to code in their native language, leading to a prolonged groundswell of developers.

"Creativity in Indian open source will flourish, blooming a spring of AI innovations and startups. And Indian businesses will carve a competitive advantage in the global market, as their developers build software with an accelerated speed of code," Dohmke said.