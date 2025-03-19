India shaping global climate action with bold policies: Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi, March 19 (PTI) India is not just responding to the climate crisis but shaping the global agenda with decisive action and innovative policies, Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future' conference, organised by the environment ministry in collaboration with Harvard University, Singh said India is not only committed to fighting climate change but also leading with proactive measures and sustainable development.

"We are not merely responding to the climate crisis but we are shaping the global agenda with decisive action and innovative policies," he said.

Singh said that India's emission intensity (carbon emissions per unit of GDP) fell by 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, keeping the country on track to meet its target of a 45 per cent reduction by 2030.

"Non-fossil fuel sources now contribute 47.1 per cent to India's total installed electricity generation capacity, making our 50 per cent clean energy goal by 2030 an achievable reality. A massive natural carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes has been created through enhanced forest and tree cover, moving us closer to our 2.5–3.0 billion tonne target by 2030," he said.

Singh said the conference is focused on action and aims to develop practical, scalable and evidence-based solutions for India's climate resilience vision for 2047.

He said that participants will not just discuss policies but work on solutions to address the impacts of climate change.

The conference will cover crucial areas, including the climate science of heat and water, exploring how rising temperatures and unpredictable monsoons threaten food security and rural livelihoods.

The health session will focus on extreme heat, climate-sensitive diseases and the resilience of healthcare systems.

The discussion on work will highlight how rising temperatures affect labour productivity, especially for outdoor workers. The built environment session will emphasize the importance of designing cities that protect people rather than put them at risk.

The conference aims to develop concrete strategies in six key areas. The first focus is advancing scientific understanding by improving climate data, risk modeling and early warning systems for better policymaking.

The second is scaling climate finance and investment through innovative financing, private sector engagement and public-private partnerships.

The third is sectoral policy recommendations that integrate climate adaptation into agriculture, health, urban planning, jobs and water security.

The fourth is enhancing urban and rural resilience by promoting eco-friendly solutions, heat action plans, climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable water management.

The fifth is strengthening international collaboration to build collective resilience.

The final area is bridging research and implementation by translating insights into policies, pilot projects and scalable adaptation models.

However, Singh said that adaptation finance remains a major challenge. With limited private sector investment, the annual funding gap runs into hundreds of billions, he said.

The UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2024 warns that financing is not keeping pace with needs, delaying adaptation efforts.

To accelerate climate action, Singh stressed the need for enhanced international finance, including public, grant-based and concessional funding, aligned with UNFCCC principles of equity and shared responsibility. PTI GVS ZMN