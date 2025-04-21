India should restore soybean exports to US in bilateral trade talks: SEA

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) India should prioritise reviving exports of organic non-GMO soybean and soybean meal to the United States during ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said on Monday.

India previously exported 150,000-200,000 tonnes of organic, non-GMO soybean products to the US before safeguard duties imposed after opposition from domestic US producers effectively halted this trade, according to SEA.

"It is essential that the Ministry of Commerce pursues the revival of these exports as part of the ongoing BTA discussions," SEA President Sanjeev Asthana said in a statement.

The two countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement that includes discussions on key agricultural commodities such as soybean and maize.

SEA also raised concerns about non-standardised packaging of edible oils following regulatory changes in 2022, saying varied pack sizes like 800 gram, 810 gram and 850 gram have created consumer confusion and price comparison difficulties.

The industry body has urged the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to reinstate standardised packaging requirements for edible oils to improve transparency and consumer trust. PTI LUX DR