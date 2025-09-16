India signs MoU with ILO to advance ‘International Reference Classification of Occupations’

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government has inked an initial pact with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to advance ‘International Reference Classification of Occupations’ and facilitate youth in availing global employment opportunities, a Labour Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya virtually attended the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Government of India and International Labour Organisation (ILO) for collaboration to develop ‘International Reference Classification of Occupations’, the ministry said.

The Labour Ministry said that significant skill shortages are being faced by many countries due to demographic deficits and digitalization.

In order to fill these skill gaps, the G20 leaders during India's Presidency in 2023 committed to working towards ensuring well-managed, regular and skills-based migration pathways.

To this end, they endorsed the development of International Reference Classification of Occupations by skill and qualification requirements.

Mandaviya highlighted that the partnership between the Government of India and the ILO reflects shared commitment to shaping the future of work in times of rapid transformation.

"The International Reference Classification will enhance comparability of data and promote mutual recognition of skills," he further said.

Mandaviya drew attention to India’s steady progress towards greater formalisation of the economy.

ILO Director General Gilbert F Houngbo noted that the MoU would have far reaching impact for countries across the globe.

He further underlined the good work that India has been doing in matters related to labour mobility and social protection.

During this event, Secretary (L&E), Vandana Gurnani emphasized that the MoU provides a framework for undertaking a feasibility study and pilot exercise in crucial areas such as the green, digital, and care sectors.

She outlined that this MoU presents an opportunity for wider collaboration in the future, benefitting the global workforce. PTI KKS MR