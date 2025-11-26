India, Slovenia discuss ways to promote trade, investment ties

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India and Slovenia on Wednesday discussed ways to promote trade and investment ties between the two countries, an official statement said.

Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, it said.

These issues were discussed during the 10th session of the India-Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) here.

Both sides expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Slovenia is a member of the European Union. PTI RR ANU ANU