India SME Forum launches ‘Start Exporting in Eight Weeks’ Initiative

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) India SME Forum (ISF), a not-for-profit organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), launched a programme on Saturday titled "Start Exporting in Eight Weeks", to work with e-commerce export leaders like Amazon towards promoting 'Make in India' products.

Launched under ISF’s flagship initiative ‘IndiaXports’, the programme was announced by Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje at the Business Beyond Borders 2024 Conference in presence of MSMEs and industry leaders.

In a statement, the NGO said the innovative "Start Exporting in Eight Weeks" programme is designed to enable Indian MSMEs to access global markets and boost exports within just eight weeks. It will offer comprehensive guidance, resources and networking opportunities free of cost to MSMEs aspiring to explore international market opportunities and expand their reach.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Karandlaje said, "MSMEs play a crucial role in contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and their success is essential to our nation’s journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant India. In today’s highly competitive landscape, skilling and upskilling are critical, and it is vital that our products meet international, export-quality standards." "Through platforms like the India SME Forum along with it's partners like Amazon, UPS etc and the new initiative launched today, our entrepreneurs will be connected to global markets, opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration. Let us utilize these opportunities to the fullest and continue striving for global excellence," she said.

Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum, said, “E-commerce has become a game-changer, breaking down traditional trade barriers and allowing even the smallest enterprises to reach international customers with ease. By harnessing digital platforms, MSMEs can bypass many of the logistical challenges of traditional exporting, making global trade more accessible than ever before." The ‘Start Exporting in Eight Weeks’ initiative is a movement towards transforming Indian MSMEs into a powerhouse of global trade.

"By equipping them with essential tools, knowledge, and international market access, we are enabling these businesses to become self-sufficient, globally competitive and significant contributors to India's economic growth. We believe that with the right support, Indian MSMEs have the potential to compete with the best in the world," he added.