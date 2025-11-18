India Sotheby’s International Realty appoints Vinamra Shastri to its board

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India Sotheby’s International Realty on Tuesday said it has appointed Vinamra Shastri to its Board of Directors.

Delhi-based real estate consultant India Sotheby’s International Realty is primarily focused on the luxury residential market.

In a statement, the company said Shastri, in his new role, will provide strategic direction across advisory and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) businesses.

He has more than 24 years of experience across leading global consulting firms.

India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) said it has also expanded its footprint in Delhi-NCR with a new office in Gurugram.

Tina Talwar, who has over three decades of experience across luxury real estate and hospitality, will head the Gurugram office.

In her previous role as Regional Head at Sobha Ltd, she led business strategy, P&L delivery, business development, and sales and marketing operations.

Amit Goyal, MD of India Sotheby’s International Realty, said, "Our business has experienced robust growth in both reach and reputation, and strengthening our top leadership is key to sustaining this momentum".

India Sotheby's International Realty is a part of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC.