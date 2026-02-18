India Sotheby’s International Realty partners UK's Interiors with Art for design consultancy

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) on Wednesday said it has tied up with UK-based Interiors with Art Ltd to offer design and architecture consultancy services to clients.

In a statement, India SIR said that the joint venture partnership aims to offer "bespoke, end-to-end design and architecture consultancy for HNIs (high net worth individuals) and UHNIs across India's rapidly expanding luxury residential market." India SIR, part of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR), provides consultancy services for luxury housing across major cities and second home destinations like Goa.

Interiors with Art has done interiors for global billionaires and royal families across Europe, Middle East and India.

"Their experience and legacy of working with the world’s most discerning homeowners, combined with our leadership in the Indian luxury real estate market, creates a unique value proposition," said Amit Goyal, MD, India SIR.

The SIR network is present in 84 countries and territories with 1,100 offices and 26,100 sales associates, achieving a high transaction volume of USD 157 billion in 2024, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH DR DR