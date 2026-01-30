India sovereign AI model launch at Impact Summit: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The government expects to launch indigenously developed AI models during the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The minister, at a press briefing on the mega event, said there is huge enthusiasm for India AI Impact across the world and expects the investment commitment of USD 70 billion for AI infrastructure to double by the time the summit concludes.

"A few weeks ago, honourable PM (Prime Minister) interacted with the teams, which are developing the stack of sovereign models. Very happy to share with you that the models are in very good shape and we should be launching those models in the AI Impact Summit," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the upcoming international event is going to be the fourth and biggest AI summit so far in the world.

"We clearly have about USD 70 billion worth of investment already getting into the execution phase. The way we see the enthusiasm, we shouldn't be surprised if this number doubles by the time the AI Impact Summit is over," Vaishnaw said.

He said that there have been responses from practically over 100 countries, with 15 governments confirming participation of state heads, and more than 100 top global leaders in the AI space will be at the summit.

Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the central objective of the India AI Impact Summit is to advance the democratisation of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to ensure that its benefits reach a wide cross-section of society.

He noted that as the first global AI summit being hosted in the Global South, the summit places emphasis on aligning approaches to AI governance and standards, with the aim of fostering a shared global understanding on the safe and responsible deployment of AI in real-world applications.

India AI Impact Summit will be the first-ever global AI summit in the Global South. It will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam.