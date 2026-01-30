India Stonemart 2026 to position Rajasthan as global hub for stone industry: Minister

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) India Stonemart 2026 will be held here from February 5 to 8, with the aim of strengthening Rajasthan's position as a global hub for the stone industry, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Rathore said the upcoming edition of India Stonemart would be the largest so far and would showcase Rajasthan's industrial capability, global competitiveness and confidence.

He said the event was not merely an exhibition but a strong platform for promoting value addition, technology, design and integration with international markets.

The 13th edition of India Stonemart will be organised at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura. It is being jointly organised by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS) and Laghu Udyog Bharati.

According to the organisers, the exhibition will be spread over an area of about 25,000 square metres and will feature 539 stalls showcasing stones, machinery and value-added products. Exhibitors from countries like China, Turkey, Iran, Thailand, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States will participate in the event.

Rathore said Rajasthan is the richest state in natural stones and the government's focus has shifted from raw material exports to higher value addition through technology and innovation.

The central theme of India Stonemart 2026 is "Stone for Sustainability", with emphasis on sustainable mining, zero-waste practices, environmental balance and judicious use of natural resources. Advanced stone processing machinery, cutting and polishing technologies and the entire value chain will be displayed on a single platform.

A special buyer-seller meet will also be organised to facilitate interaction between domestic and international buyers, developers, architects and infrastructure companies, aimed at promoting trade and investment.

The event will also feature the Jaipur Architecture Festival, Global Stone Technology Forum, ODOP pavilion, student competitions and industry awards.

Organisers said India Stonemart 2026 would help project Rajasthan as a trusted destination for global investors, buyers and technology partners.