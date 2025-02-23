India strategic market, growing business in digital native space, says Check Point Software

Bangkok, Feb 23 (PTI) India is a strategic market for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the company is growing its business in the digital native space, a top official of the Israel-based firm said.

Check Point Software Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan President Ruma Balasubramanian further said education institutions and health care institutions face the most cyber attacks in India.

"India is a very, very strategic market for us. And today we look after some of the most highly regarded organisations in India in the financial services space, in the public sector space, in the IT services space," she told PTI in an interview.

Balasubramanian also said as the threat landscape gets more and more complex, Check Point Software Technologies is growing its business in the digital native space. "And you are going to see a lot more from us in that market," she added.

Digital native refers to an environment where individuals grow up with readily available digital technology like computers and smartphones and have high level of online engagement.

The cyber security solutions provider firm last week had said that it plans to establish its first Asia-Pacific Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru.

Balasubramanian pointed out that globally, the shortage of cyber security skilled manpower is about 5.5 million and a large portion of that is actually going to be in India.

"I think when you think about the benefits of Artificial Intelligence(AI), it is going to be really around building up the existing skills and making things more efficient in the security operations centre so that people can detect threats proactively," she said.

The Bengaluru R&D Centre of Check Point will drive the development of core product lines like Check Point Quantum, which provides enterprise-grade network security, and places a strong emphasis on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The Bengaluru facility will complement Check Point's primary R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The new R&D Centre, to be housed inside the Bengaluru office, is designed to accommodate over 100 engineers initially, with the flexibility to scale as business needs evolve.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is an AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. PTI BKS MR