India, Sweden join hands to drive decarbonisation in steel, cement sectors

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Leading Indian companies like Tata Steel have joined hands with Swedish technology innovators to launch seven projects to drive decarbonisation in the domestic steel and cement sectors.

As India advances towards its 2070 net-zero target, reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors will be essential to support the country's infrastructure development, industrial growth, and long-term climate ambitions, a press statement has said.

The projects include using hydrogen in rotary kilns for steelmaking, recycling steel slag to produce green cement, and deploying AI to support cement decarbonisation.

Seven innovative projects have been selected to conduct pre-pilot feasibility studies in India under the Lead IT industry transition partnership, with funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the Swedish Energy Agency, the statement said.

Leading Indian and global companies, research institutes, and technology innovators are driving these seven decarbonisation projects for India's steel and cement sectors.

The key participants include Tata Steel, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Jindal Steel , Prism Johnson, Cemvision along with Swedish technology leaders Kanthal and Swerim.

India's top institutes IIT Bombay, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Hyderabad and Datta Meghe College of Engineering are partners in these seven projects, the statement said. PTI SID DR DR