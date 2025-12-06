India-Sweden Sustainability Day to be held on Dec 11 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delegates from India and Sweden will gather in Mumbai on December 11 for a flagship event that seeks to explore new avenues for climate action, energy transition, and sustainable industrial development.

India-Sweden Sustainability Day 2025 sets the stage for a "transformative chapter" in industrial partnership focused on net-zero transformation, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Business Sweden, together with the Embassy of Sweden and the Consulate General is set to host the third edition of India-Sweden Sustainability Day on December 11 in Mumbai.

"The flagship event will bring together esteemed delegates from Sweden and India to celebrate long-standing partnerships, showcase the impact created through these collaborations, and explore new avenues for climate action, energy transition, and sustainable industrial development," it said.

This platform goes beyond dialogue to create enabling frameworks, showcase success stories, and reveal strategic roadmaps, Sofia Högman, Trade & Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"It will establish new standards in sustainability leadership, international collaboration, and spark innovative solutions for a greener future," she said.

Ranked first on the 2025 Energy Transition Index, Sweden is leading global sustainability efforts with its ambitious goal of becoming the world’s first welfare state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, it said.

The nation’s cutting-edge technologies and expertise in green innovation make it a "strategic partner for India, complementing the Viksit Bharat vision and ambition of net-zero emissions by 2070", the statement said.

The occasion will also feature high-level addresses from Swedish and Indian dignitaries, including representatives from Business Sweden, the Embassy of Sweden, the Consulate General, and the Government of Maharashtra.

Key sessions will underline collaborative frameworks and impact created, including the India-Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP), India-Sweden Innovations’ Accelerator (ISIA) and Industry Transition Partnership (ITP) by Team Sweden, it said.

"As we approach the India-Sweden Sustainability Day 2025, this legacy of innovation and cooperation sets the stage for deeper engagement, new alliances, and an opportunity to showcase achievements and share success stories," the statement said. PTI KND SKY SKY