India, Switzerland agree for 5th round of India-Swiss Financial Dialogue in early 2024

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter, and both leaders agreed to convene the 5th round of India-Swiss Financial Dialogue in early 2024.

This dialogue can cover areas of collaboration on fintech, infrastructure sector and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and the IMF-WB Annual Meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Both Ministers also shared confidence in arriving at a mutual agreement to address the remaining issues so as to conclude the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) - Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), it said.

Karen expressed interest in enhanced cooperation with India in the insurance sector, it said.

Both sides agreed to cover the issue of greater cooperation in the insurance sector under 5th round of India Swiss Financial Dialogue.