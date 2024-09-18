India takes part in key trade fair in France to boost inbound tourism

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India is participating in a key tourism trade fair in French capital Paris with the goal of significantly increasing inbound tourism, officials said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Tourism in a statement said it is participating in the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2024 which is one of the prominent travel exhibitions held in Paris from September 17 to 19.

An Incredible India Pavillion has been set up at the venue.

The pavillion was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf, in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the state tourism departments of Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir, along with the prominent travel trade stakeholders of the country, it said.

"The Incredible India Pavillion is a vibrant representation of our nation's unique blend of culture, heritage, practices and modern travel opportunities. The pavillion aims to highlight diverse tourism products and destinations while offering a venue for private tour operators to engage with their international counterparts," the statement said.

The pavillion also showcases the country's rich yoga practice, which is drawing significant attention from the visitors, it said.

"This participation underscores India's strategic intent to strengthen its presence in key international markets, with the goal of significantly increasing inbound tourism," the ministry said.

In 2023, India received 9.24 million foreign tourists, including 0.18 million from France. France is the 11th largest source market in terms of foreign tourist arrivals to India, it added.

The event draws a wide array of participants such as travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hoteliers, cruise lines, travel technology providers, tourism boards and other industry professionals from the travel and hospitality sector, the statement said. PTI KND AS AS