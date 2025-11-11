India to achieve 5 MMT Green hydrogen capacity by 2032: Santosh Kumar Sarangi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India may miss the target of achieving a 5 million metric tonne (MMT) annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 through its National Green Hydrogen Mission due to global uncertainties, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a session at the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said, "We may slip on the target (of annual production capacity Green Hydrogen of 5MMT by 2030).

The country is likely to achieve the 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, he said.

This assumes significance, as under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, India had set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of Green hydrogen by 2030.

He also stated that India may achieve 3 MMT annual Green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Regarding the yearly requirement of adding 50 GW of renewable energy capacity to achieve the 500 GW target by 2030, Sarangi said India will focus on the 40 GW of capacity already pending for signing power purchase or sale agreements.

He also said there is a current pipeline of 160 GW of renewable energy projects at different stages of implementation.

India has to add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity every year to achieve targeted 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. PTI KKS DRR