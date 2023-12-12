India to be a cruise hub by 2047; passenger count to touch 50 lakh mark: Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The government is taking various measures to establish India as a cruise hub and increase the annual cruise passenger count to 50 lakh by 2047, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

The government envisions establishing India as the premier cruise hub in the Asia Pacific region, the minister for ports, shipping and waterways said.

"Our objective is to increase the annual number of cruise passengers in India to 50 lakhs over the Amrit Kaal by 2047, up from 4.72 lakhs at present," Sonowal said, addressing the 'Deloitte-Government Summit Āarohaa: Growth with Impact ' event here.

It will be a 10-fold rise from the current figures.

To achieve this goal, significant steps are being taken, including the development of state-of-the-art cruise terminals, the implementation of standardised procedures, and the introduction of e-visa facilities, among other measures, the minister said.

India will have 25 operational cruise terminals by 2047, he added.

To promote cruise tourism, Sonowal said that "a well-defined and consistent cruise tourism policy will be established in line with international standards and practices".

Later, speaking to PTI, the minister said Galathea Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island will be developed as an International Container Transshipment Port.

This project on the key trade routes of the west and east can truly change the maritime landscape for the region.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) will connect India to the Middle East nations through shipping lanes, he noted.

"Our focus on the development of 5,000 km of Regional Waterway Grid (RWG) primarily comprising 4 key waterways and certain international routes will help facilitate regional trade in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries," Sonowal added. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL