India to be 'engine of green energy growth': MNRE Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India will be the engine of green energy growth for the world as the the country is expected to have an installed electrolyser manufacturing capacity of up to 100 GW by 2030, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy made the remarks while inaugurating an electrolyser manufacturing facility of a private company at Doddaballapur, in Karnataka.

"India has the potential to be the driver of growth for green energy in the world. The demand for green hydrogen shall fuel demand for electrolysers in India. By 2030, it is likely India shall have installed electrolyser capacity of 60 GW-100 GW," he added.

His comments assume significance as the government has set up a target to have 5 million metric tonne (MMT) of installed green hydrogen mission capacity.

Electrolysers are a key component used in the manufacturing of green hydrogen.

The green hydrogen holds the key to decarbonising sectors like transportation, steel manufacturing, and even heavy industry, Joshi said adding the clean energy can power vehicles, fuel factories, and illuminate homes, all without leaving a harmful carbon footprint.

Speaking on the overall renewable energy sector, he said "India has achieved many milestones in this area. Under the Prime Minister's leadership. The renewable energy capacity has increased over 2.5 times from 76 GW in 2014 to more than 195 GW till June 2024." The solar power capacity witnessed a steep jump from just 3 GW in 2014 to more than 85 GW now while wind power capacity increased from 21 GW to more than 46 GW in this decade, the Minister added. PTI ABI DRR