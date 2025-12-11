India to be key engineering base for Qualcomm IP camera technology: Company official

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Chipset major Qualcomm will develop India as a key engineering hub for its IP camera technology and expand significantly in 2026, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company has partnered with surveillance camera company CP Plus to provide AI and edge compute technology in its devices.

"India will be one of our key engineering hubs, driving significant co-development, especially for the AI and SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that we are building," Nakul Duggal, executive vice president and group general manager for automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, told PTI.

He said Qualcomm last week closed acquisition of Taiwanese IP camera company Augentix, which has been very active in India among others.

"One of the things that we're going to do over the coming months is to really intensify our focus on the IP camera market. India is one of the key markets where we are going to scale this. We see so many different opportunities in India. We plan to make this the base from which we also expand to market south side," Duggal said.

He said work has already started in India six months ago.

"With the CP Plus, this is something that we will double down on and expand. You should expect to see this strategy expand significantly in 2026," Duggal said.

Talking about the partnership, CP Plus Managing Director Aditya Khemka said the company will be able to add more artificial intelligence into the surveillance and develop edge box to support more AI processing on devices.

"We are going to develop edge boxes which are hardware based on the Qualcomm chipset. We are going to develop edge AI cameras on Qualcomm chips along with an AI SaaS solution or the perpetual license solution.

"With respect to customers, I think we will start with the enterprise and the government sector, you know, industries, manufacturing, oil and gas, public safety, these are areas, you know, which will be the first deployment," Khemka said.

He said by combining Qualcomm's Insight Platforms, the company will elevate video security capabilities from traditional monitoring to intelligent, insight driven video management. PTI PRS TRB