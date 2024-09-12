India to be the Exclusive Partner for European Hydrogen Week in Nov 2024

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) India will be exclusive partner with the European Hydrogen Week, scheduled in November 2024, the New & Renewable Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

The second day of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2024), held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, witnessed the announcement of India’s exclusive partnership with the European Hydrogen Week, a ministry statement said.

The day highlighted India’s intent to address the green regulations of EU to boost exports. In addition, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between Chane Terminal from Netherlands and ACME Cleantech from India for Ammonia import terminals.

The event also saw sessions bringing out the perspectives of the EU, Australia, and the Netherlands about the scope and challenges in the Green Hydrogen sector. The EU session chaired by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal with Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe focused on the role of green hydrogen as a crucial component in global decarbonization efforts.

The discussion highlighted that the European Union (EU) is focused on reforming its Emission Trading System (ETS) to help price carbon effectively, to encourage the scaling up of hydrogen as a competitor to fossil fuels.

Over 100 stalls from industry players and public companies is showcasing latest technologies and innovation in the field of green hydrogen value chain. The event is graced by over 2000 national and international delegates involving academicians, industry experts start-ups, policy makers and diplomats.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the day also witnessed a national poster competition where participants showcased their ideas and innovation in building a sustainable future.

The day also featured two Country Roundtables on Singapore & South Korea, an industry roundtable for the India-US Hydrogen Taskforce, and a breakthrough roundtable on Hydrogen, all of which fostered deeper international collaboration and strategic dialogues. PTI KKS MR