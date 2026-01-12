India to become AI service provider of world: Jitin Prasada

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) India is set to host the global AI Impact Summit next month, and the country is going to become the AI service provider of the world in the coming days, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology compared the hosting of the AI Impact Summit with the Olympics, and said it is a matter of pride for the country.

"This AI Impact Summit, which is going to be held in Delhi next month, is a very big deal. Only three or four countries, such as Korea, France, and the UK -- developed nations -- have had the opportunity to host this Impact Summit," the minister said, speaking at the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference here.

He said this is the first time that this summit is being held in a developing nation.

"This is a matter of great pride for us because countries all over the world are vying to host this Impact Summit. Just as it's a matter of pride for a country to host the Olympics, in the field of technology, this Impact Summit has come to India. The entire country and the whole world are watching to see what the results and outcomes of this Impact Summit in India will be," Prasada said.

He added that just like there are internet service providers, "India is going to become the AI service provider of the world.” The Union minister further said that amidst uncertainty and geopolitical imbalance, India has emerged as a strong pillar. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the (BJP-led NDA) government has been formed for the third time.

In the state elections also, whether it was Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and now Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh is next, people have given full support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi ji, and Yogi ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) in the state, Prasada said.

"When public sentiment is with you, and such results are achieved, it becomes easier for the government to take big decisions. And that's exactly what's happening; with the support of the people, we are working with such foresight and long-term policies. We are not planning for just the next year. We are laying the foundation for the next 15 years," he said.

Prasada also said that the next breakthrough innovation, whether in agri-tech or health-tech, would not happen in Silicon Valley, America. It would happen on the soil of Uttar Pradesh, in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and in small towns.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15 to February 20.

The event is expected to see several heads of state and CEOs from multinational firms like Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and FedEx.

India hopes that the power-packed event will lead to a consensus on key issues around Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly spotlighting the inclusion agenda and democratisation of AI resources.

