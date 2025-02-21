India to harvest bumper wheat crop this year: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: India is likely to harvest bumper wheat crop during the current rabi (winter-sown) season on the back of higher acreage and conducive weather conditions so far, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

India produced a record 1,132.92 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2023-24.

"We will have bumper wheat production this year. Crop health is good," Chouhan told reporters here.

The area under coverage of wheat stood at 320 lakh hectare in the rabi season of 2024-25 crop year (July-June) as against 315.63 lakh hectare in the preceding year.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, too, expected bumper wheat production in 2024-25 on the back of higher sowing areas.

He said the crop condition is good so far with normal day-night temperature.

On Thursday, the Department of Food and Public Distribution tightened the stock limit on wheat for wholesalers, retailers and processors to keep prices under check and asserted that there is ample stock of food grain in the country.

The department said it is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country. It takes suitable appropriate interventions to ensure price stability for the consumers in the country.

As per the revised stock limit to be applicable till March 31, the government said traders/ wholesalers can keep only 250 tonnes of wheat as against the earlier norm of 1,000 tonnes.

For retailers, the stock limit has been revised to 4 tonnes for each retail outlet. The limit was 5 tonnes earlier.

"As part of continuous efforts to moderate prices of wheat, the central government has decided to revise the wheat stock limit applicable until 31st March 2025," an official statement said.

For big chain retailers, the stock limit will be 4 metric tonnes (MT) for each outlet subject to the maximum quantity of (4 multiplied by a total number of outlets) MT stock at all their outlets & depots put together.

Processors can keep 50 per cent of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by the remaining months till April 2025, it added.

All wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal and update the stock position every Friday.

Any entity that is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Sections 6 & 7 of the Essential Commodities Act,1955, the government asserted.

"In case the stocks held by above entities are higher than the above-prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of issue of the notification," it added.

To manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to traders/wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors in all States and Union Territories.

The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024 was issued on June 24, 2024, and revised on September 9, 2024, and on December 11, 2024, and was applicable for all States and Union Territories.