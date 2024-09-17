India to host 2nd edition of Global Food Regulators Summit from Sep 19-21

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) India will host the second edition of Global Food Regulators Summit during September 19-21 in the national capital, where delegates of more than 70 countries will brainstorm on key regulations.

The summit is being organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry.

The first edition of this summit was held in July 2023 in India as a co-branded event of G20.

According to a background note, delegates from more than 70 countries are expected to participate in this summit to discuss and prepare strategy on key regulatory issues.

The summit aims to foster international collaborations and knowledge-sharing on food safety and regulatory issues.

It also seeks to promote dialogue on critical aspects such as food safety, risk assessment, analytical competence and capacity building initiatives.

The summit would also highlight India's commitment to leading global efforts in enhancing food safety standards and ensuring food security.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend this summit, while over 1.5 lakh people will join virtually.

During the event, FSSAI will launch a new portal dedicated to 'Food Import Rejection Alert'. It will also start a food import clearance system 2.0 aimed at streamlining import procedures and enhancing food safety standards.

The FSSAI will also introduce State Food Safety Index 2024, which assesses the food safety performance of States and Union Territories. PTI MJH DRR