India to host Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet from Oct 28-31

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India will host the meeting of the Asia Pacific region's aircraft accident investigators for the first time from October 28-31 in the national capital.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be hosting the four-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting from October 28 to 31.

"It will be the first time that India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting. There will be participation of representatives from aircraft accident investigation bureaux of Asia Pacific countries as well as from the ICAO," AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar told PTI.

Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting.

Around 90 delegates, including 60 of them from various countries in the Asia Pacific region, will participate in the meeting.

On October 28 and 29, there will be workshops related to aircraft accident investigations. Those workshops will have officials from AAIB, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), along with international participants.

The representatives from ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) member states in the Asia Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on October 28.

AAIB is responsible for classification of safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents.

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

Currently, AAIB is handling around 25 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.