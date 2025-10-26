India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet from Oct 28

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) India will host the Asia-Pacific region's aircraft accident investigators' meeting for the first time in the national capital from October 28-31.

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), an official release said on Sunday.

The meeting will be hosted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on behalf of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Representatives of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) member states in the Asia Pacific region, along with various international organisations, participate in the meeting that is held annually.

"India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time. There will be participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries, as well as from the ICAO," the release said.

The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member states in the APAC region.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate the event on October 28.

Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting.

The group's meetings aim to promote the sharing of expertise, experience, and information among accident/incident investigation authorities.

Also, they work to develop and strengthen cooperation among themselves to improve the capability for accident/incident investigation in the Asia-Pacific region, the release said.

On October 28 and 29, a workshop will discuss topics related to aircraft accident investigations, with participation from AAIB, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, and international participants.

"The representatives from ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31," the release said.

AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents.

It conducts detailed investigations into accidents and proposes measures to improve safety.

Currently, AAIB is handling around 25 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. PTI RAM DRR