India to host Global Management Challenge Finale

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) For the first time, India is hosting the finals of the Global Management Challenge International Competition over the next two days here, with teams from 12 countries competing for the title of International Winner.

The Global Management Challenge (GMC) is the world's largest strategy and management competition.

"It is for the first time that the Global Management Challenge International Finals shall take place in India, having previously organized in countries like Spain, Portugal, Russia, Angola, Romania etc," Lav Agarwal, Partner -India, GMC stated.

"Over the next two days, teams from 12 countries will compete for the title of International Winner, with results announced at the closing ceremony," he added.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an interaction organised by FICCI.