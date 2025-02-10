India to host global road infrastructure summit and expo on March 6-7

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) About 300 eminent infrastructure and road safety experts from across the world will be taking part in Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) to be organised here next month, International Road Federation said on Monday.

The summit scheduled for March 6-7 will focus on strengthening governing frameworks for safer infrastructure, integrating road safety into urban planning, traffic optimization with intelligent infrastructure, leveraging Intelligent Transport System technologies to enhance public transport and road safety.

The theme of summit is 'Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads'.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said by prioritizing safety in every aspect of road design, construction, and management, this theme seeks to move towards a future where road accidents become a rarity, ultimately aiming for zero fatalities.

GRIS Convenor Akhilesh Srivastva said the summit will bring together stakeholders from infrastructure companies, highway and road development authorities and organizations, road contractors, road consultants, smart city officials, road government associations and bodies. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU