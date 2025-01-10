India to join key session on AI, FDI at WEF 2025 for promoting investment

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India will participate in a session on artificial intelligence (AI) and foreign direct investment (FDI) at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

The session - AI and FDI: Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Investment - will be co-organised by Invest India and WAIPA and supported by World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA).

The WIDA is a global platform of 13 organisations.

The 55th WEF annual meeting is scheduled from January 20-24, 2025, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

"From advancing AI and frontier technologies to expanding its renewable energy capacities and fostering global partnerships, India's progress resonates with WEF 2025's theme - Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation will be spearheaded by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary.

"The country has achieved a major milestone, surpassing USD 1 trillion in foreign direct investment inflows since April 2000," it said, adding that the increase in foreign inflows underscores "India's growing appeal as a prime destination for global investment, driven by strategic policy initiatives, a thriving business ecosystem, and enhanced international competitiveness". PTI RR RR SHW