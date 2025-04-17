India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility, long-term investments: Sitharaman

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the rise of protectionist policies has the potential to disrupt global supply chains but India will navigate the global disruptions with policy agility and long-term investments.

Amid escalating global trade war, Sitharaman said the government's focus will remain firmly on building a robust domestic foundation.

"We will navigate the global disruptions with policy agility and long-term investments... The recalibration efforts on trade are very, very challenging," she said at an event to mark 150 years of BSE.

The minister said India's financial markets have shown remarkable resilience despite recent global uncertainties and appreciated retail investors' faith in the markets.

Domestic institutional investors' (DIIs) transition from being supportive to dominant roles in Indian markets underlines the growing maturity and depth of India's capital market.

Stock markets globally have faced turmoil ever since US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most nations, including India earlier this month. The markets recovered some ground after the US government announced a 90-day pause on implementation of the reciprocal tariff.