India to play stellar role in achieving 2 mn EV sales globally by 2030: Hyundai CEO

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India will play an important role in achieving Hyundai Motor Company's aim of selling 20 lakh electric vehicles globally by 2030, according to its president and CEO Joss Munoz.

In a town hall meeting with Hyundai Motor India employees at the Gurugram office, he said the South Korean automaker plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in India.

With Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC) target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone, he added.

He noted that HMIL is dedicated to making EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers' needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations, Munoz stated.

HMIL's IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India, he added.

It has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai's global vision, Munoz said.

To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL's upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities, he added.