India to push for global standards in upcoming technologies, says Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) India will push for creation of global standards to ensure the upcoming technologies serve as instruments of growth and empowerment, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The Union minister was addressing the assemblage during the closing ceremony of the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 here on Thursday.

The minister said there is a need to harness technology so that it acts as a catalyst for positive change.

"We will continue to champion international collaboration. We will continue to contribute to the creation of global standards. And we will work tirelessly to ensure the technologies of tomorrow serve as instruments of growth and empowerment," Scindia said.

"Technology...unfolds tremendous opportunities, but must also have in its heart the concepts of inclusion, the concept of equity, the concept of progress, the concept of ethics, morality, transparency. And that...is the role that the WTSA plays for the world today," the minister said.

WTSA 2024 has demonstrated that when we unite with a shared vision, we can forge a world where technology emerges as a beacon of inclusion, a beacon of equity, and a beacon of progress, he added.

"The bonds forged and the wisdom exchanged have laid the cornerstone for a new dawn in telecommunications, one that generates global collaboration and shared prosperity...As WTSA draws to a close, we emerge with a renewed sense of purpose and conviction," he said.

WTSA 2024, held in New Delhi from October 15-24, was attended by more than 3,700 delegates from 160 countries to discuss and establish standards for emerging technologies such as 6G and Artificial Intelligence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI ANK ANK SHW