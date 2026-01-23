India to reach 100 GW of pumped storage hydro power projects by 2035–36: CEA

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's energy storage requirement is pegged at 62 GW by 2029–30 and 161 GW by 2034–35, which makes the country's goal to have 100 GW of pumped storage hydroelectricity by 2035-36 imperative, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) said.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal released the CEA report titled 'Roadmap to 100 GW of Hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) by 2035–36', at a two-day Chintan Shivir, which concluded on Friday, a power ministry statement said.

The minister called for close coordination between the Centre, states, and industries and time-bound implementation of various reforms to make India a global leader in the power sector.

The Shivir was organised to deliberate and collectively chart the future course of India's power sector. Officials from the power ministry, CEA, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), CPSEs, state governments, State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) and industry leaders participated in the event.

The CEA report outlined India's plan to meet rising energy storage needs driven by an increase in non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and 701 GW by 2035.

The report projected the storage requirement of 62 GW by 2029–30 and 161 GW by 2034–35, and said the long-duration storage is becoming critical beyond 2030, leading to a target of commissioning 100 GW of PSPs by 2035–36.

The report assesses current development status, identifies state-wise potential, and proposes a phased capacity addition plan. It suggests measures such as promoting off-stream closed-loop projects to support grid resilience and the country's clean energy transition.

The 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking Report of power distribution utilities were also released on Friday at the Chintan Shivir.

It said 65 distribution utilities have been rated in this year's exercise, out of which 31 utilities have been rated as A+ or A.

Torrent Power Ahmadabad and Torrent Power Surat have topped the ratings for FY2024-25. Among state-owned discoms, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) has achieved the best rating.

Deliberations during the two-day Shivir focused on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2026, to ensure financial viability, economic competitiveness, and energy transition, as well as the Draft Electricity Policy, 2026, to meet the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Accelerating development of nuclear energy-based power plants, reform measures in the distribution sector, and ways to achieve the 300 GWh storage capacity target by 2030 were also discussed during the event. PTI KKS HVA