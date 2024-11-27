India to see over Rs 9 lakh cr spending on power transmission infra by 2032

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A total expenditure of Rs 9.12 lakh crore has been planned to augment power transmission infrastructure capacity in the country by 2032, according to Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

Advertisment

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission) covers the transmission plan till 2031-32, said Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As per the Plan, 1,91,474 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

In addition, he stated that 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned.

Advertisment

The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32, from the present level of 119 GW.

The Plan also highlights new technology options in transmission, cross-border interconnections and private sector participation in transmission.

He informed the House that total expenditure likely to be incurred on this plan is about Rs 9,16,142 crore.

Advertisment

The Transmission Plan provides visibility to the Electricity Generators, Equipment Manufacturers, Transmission Service Providers (TSP) and investors for the growth opportunities in Transmission Sector.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission), inter-alia covers the existing, under implementation, and planned interconnections with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In another written reply, Naik said currently, 28 hydroelectric projects (HEP) aggregating to 13,997.5 MW and five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) aggregating to 6,050 MW are under construction in the country.

Advertisment

Detailed project reports of 28 HEPs aggregating to 19,460 MW and four PSPs aggregating to 4,100 MW have been concurred by CEA (Central Electricity Authority).

He stated that as many as 11 HEPs aggregating to 8,036 MW and 44 PSPs aggregating to 60,050 MW are under Survey & Investigation (S&I).

Currently, he stated that 29,200 MW coal-based capacity is under construction, 18,400 MW of capacity has been awarded and 47,240 MW of candidate capacity is under consideration.

Advertisment

He also told the House that currently, 7,300 MW nuclear capacity is under construction and 7,000 MW capacity has been accorded administrative approval.

About renewable energy projects, he stated that as of October 31, 2024, a total of 1,27,050 MW of RE capacity is under implementation and 89,690 MW is under bidding. PTI KKS MR