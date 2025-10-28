India to set up national aviation safety centre, says official

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India will set up a national aviation safety centre modelled on global best practices to train aircraft accident investigators and aviation professionals, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Mentioning about various steps being taken to boost the country's civil aviation space, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the number of professionals in regulatory and investigation roles is being doubled.

"India is establishing a national aviation safety centre... the first of its kind institution in the region to train investigators and aviation professionals modelled on global best practices. This initiative represents our long-term vision to build world-class safety infrastructure and human capital," he said, emphasising that aviation safety is a shared responsibility.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the 13th Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting, which is taking place in India for the first time.

At the inaugural, the participants stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect for those who died in the fatal Air India plane crash on June 12 that had killed 260 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash.

AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar said the implementation of the recommendations of AAIBs' is a grey area.

Most of the countries have independent AAIBs.

"All the accidents are categorised for study and analysis by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and all other member nations. However, implementation of the recommendations is a grey area because all the investigation reports are submitted and hosted by individuals AAIBs.

"The recommendations are kept subjective and they are not classified further...," Yugandhar said.

Globally, he said all investigation agencies have one challenge, that of recruiting and retaining qualified investigators.

The AAIB DG also said it can provide support for other countries with defect investigations.

"India has got well-established aerospace, material testing and research laboratories with experienced scientists. We would like to offer support from Indian laboratories for defect investigations by member states," he added.

The four-day meeting, which started in the national capital on Tuesday, is being hosted by the AAIB.

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the meeting.

AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. It conducts detailed investigations into accidents and proposes measures to improve safety.

Currently, AAIB is handling around 25 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. PTI RAM TRB