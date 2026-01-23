India to showcase agri products at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai with 161 exhibitors: APEDA

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Over 160 exhibitors from 25 states, including Bihar and Haryana, representing sectors such as processed foods, frozen products, and pulses, will showcase their products in the Gulfood 2026 in Dubai to promote India's agri exports, an official statement said on Friday.

India is the 'partner country' at the Gulfood 2026 for the first time, the commerce ministry said. The five-day show will begin on January 26.

The commerce ministry's arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said that India's participation is aligned with the opportunities emerging from the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The Indian Pavilion has doubled in size compared to last year, reflecting the expanding footprint of Indian agri-food exports, increasing global demand for Indian products and enhanced participation from exporters, institutions and startups, the statement said.

"India's participation spans a total exhibition area of 1,434 square metres, featuring 161 exhibitors across a wide range of categories, including processed foods, fresh and frozen products, pulses, grains and cereals, beverages, value-added food products and agri-export startups," it added.

Exhibitors from 25 states and regions are participating, reflecting India's vast agricultural and regional diversity.

These include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.

"The participation highlights region-specific agri-products, GI-tagged items, organic produce and value-added food products, demonstrating India's expanding engagement in international agri-trade," the ministry said. PTI RR HVA