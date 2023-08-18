India to showcase growth story to global CEOs in B20 summit this month

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) India will showcase its growth story to the Global CEOs, who are coming to participate in the three-day B20 summit, beginning from August 25, a senior government official said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the global business leaders during the valedictory session of the B20 Summit on August 27.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as participants.

Each year, the G20 Presidency appoints a B20 Chair (an eminent business leader from the G20 host country), who is supported by a B20 Sherpa and the B20 secretariat.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is the chair of B20 India.

"This will give us an opportunity to showcase India's growth story to the global CEOs," Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters while briefing the media about the summit.

He said that B20 will officially convey its final recommendations to the G20 Presidency during the B20 summit.

The recommendations will be across various domains, including fostering resilient global trade, workforce transformation, energy transition, digital transformation, financing for economic recovery, financial inclusion, and tech and innovation, he added.

B20 operates through seven task forces and two action councils.

"We expect to see participation of 800 foreign direct and over 800 domestic delegates" he said, adding that representatives of international organisations and trade ministers of certain G20 member countries are also expected to attend the summit.

Global CEOs who would attend include Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems; Michael Miebach, CEO of MasterCard and Arvind Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of IBM besides representatives from CITI BANK, HSBC, BP and Temasek.

Indian CEOs from companies, including Tata, Bajaj, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Uday Kotak CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director of ITC, would also attend the meetings. PTI RR SHW