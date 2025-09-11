India to soon have 50 lakh rooftop solar systems under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana:Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Over 20 lakh households have got rooftop solar systems installed across the country under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and very soon another 30 lakh will be added, New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

The minister, however, did not give any specific time frame for achieving the halfway mark of the target to install rooftop solar equipment for one crore beneficiaries under the scheme across the country.

Addressing the inaugural of the states' review meeting of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM schemes, Joshi said, "Now (rooftop installation at) 20 lakh (households) is completed and very shortly we will be adding another 30 lakh. Overall, our target is one crore households (under the scheme)." He further informed that he has approved a utility-led model for all those people who don't have a roof over their heads.

"Some states have planned to do it (install rooftop solar) at a very fast pace. One of such states is Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister had also met me and given me the presentation. Some of the states had sent us a demand to implement this utility-led model. We have approved it," he added.

He also stated that the scheme is demand-driven and the benefits will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

He asked the states to be proactive to get maximum benefit under the two schemes.

"Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, we have already seen that nearly half the beneficiaries are receiving zero electricity bills. This demonstrates a model of providing meaningful relief to citizens while ensuring long-term sustainability. I urge all states to adopt and actively promote such approaches," he said.

He also stated that there are issues in compliance in various schemes, grid connectivity and license and asked states to be more proactive.

About the 550GW renewable energy target by 2030, he said, "We have achieved nearly 251.5 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based capacity. We need to get another 248GW in another five years. It is both a challenge and an opportunity. That is why I have called a meeting of all state agencies." He noted that today India has 100 GW module manufacturing capacity in the country. Around Rs 50,000 crore has been invested, and more than 12,600 people have got direct employment under this scheme, he noted.

"After setting the target of achieving Swadeshi solar cells by 2028, we are now moving towards Swadeshi 'wafers' and Swadeshi 'ingots' as well. This will help us build the entire solar value chain within India itself," he said.

Regarding the PM-KUSUM 2.0 scheme, he said the ministry will need to obtain approval from the Union Cabinet.

"We are already working on the second phase of the PM KUSUM scheme, which will be launched after the tenure of the present phase in March 2026," he said.

He noted the recent GST cut on renewable energy devices and services from 12 per cent to 5 per cent makes technologies like solar equipment, windmills, biogas plants, and waste-to-energy systems more affordable. "I am confident that states will actively promote these more than before," he said.