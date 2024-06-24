India top priority market for Oriflame, to onboard one million partners in next 5 yrs

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Swedish beauty brand Oriflame said India is one of its top-priority markets and it is planning to onboard one million partners in the next five years.

The company aims to promote micro-entrepreneurship and nurture startup culture across the country, according to a company statement.

This ambitious target aligns perfectly with India's growth trajectory and the Government of India's emphasis on employment generation and self-reliance, it added.

"Oriflame is committed to promoting the entrepreneurial spirit. By enabling individuals to become brand partners, the brand instils entrepreneurial ethics and empowers the workforce, especially women," it said.

Under its Make-in-India initiative, Oriflame is establishing R&D capabilities here to produce products tailored for Indian consumers, it added.

"Oriflame products sold in India are mostly produced locally, in our factories, creating not only employment opportunities but also contributing to the nation's economic growth. Our plan to transform 1 million brand partners into micro-entrepreneurs in the next five years demonstrates our dedication to this vibrant market and we're in it for the long haul," Oriflame Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia Edyta Kurek said.