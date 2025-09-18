India, UAE discuss leveraging success of trade pact

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (PTI) India and the UAE on Thursday discussed further leveraging the success of the free trade agreement between the two countries and ways to boost bilateral investments.

It was discussed during the meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments, co-chaired by visiting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority here.

"At the meeting, also attended by Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, discussions focused on leveraging the success of the India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement), which has significantly boosted our bilateral trade," Goyal said in a post on X.

He said both sides also explored new frontiers for investment and collaboration, especially in the maritime and space sectors, to drive mutual growth. PTI RR MR MR