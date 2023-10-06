India-UAE free trade pact helping promote trade: Industry experts

Dubai, Oct 6 (PTI) The free trade agreement between India and the UAE is helping boost the bilateral trade between the two countries, according to industry experts.

The agreement is helping push Indian foods to regions like Africa and other Gulf countries, they added.

Allanasons Pvt Ltd Executive Director Fauzan Alavi said the agreement is helping in promoting meat products to the UAE.

"We see more opportunity to increase our exports from India to UAE," Alavi said.

Sharing similar views, Choithrams Head (Retail Procurement) Kirti Meghnani said the focus on packaging of products will help Indian exporters to increase trade with the UAE and other Gulf region nations.

He said it was a welcome move that the visiting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sought views on increasing exports of food and food products from India.

Appcorp Holding Chairman Nitesh Ved said huge opportunities are there for Indian exporters of all the sectors.

He suggested India to set up "Bharat Bazar" under which Indian exporters will get a chance to showcase their goods.

He also said that setting up an APEDA office here will also help food exporters.

The India-UAE trade agreement was implemented in May last year.

Bilateral trade between the countries increased to USD 84.9 billion in 2022-23 from USD 72.9 billion in 2021-22. PTI RR BAL BAL