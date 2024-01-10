India, UAE ink pact for possible energy grid connectivity between two countries

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) India and the United Arab Emirates have signed a deal to explore the establishment of grid connectivity between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Kwatra said the deal is part of a total of four memorandums of understanding signed between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi in the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Kwatra said.

He said one of the pacts is on renewable energy, which also includes green hydrogen and solar.

"There is an inherent thought of possible grid connectivity between India and the UAE in that space," the foreign secretary told reporters as he was speaking about the agreements signed between the two countries.

He, however, did not share any more details on the grid connectivity.

A September 15, 2023 news report quoted Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh as saying that the UAE is interested in having such connectivity with India which will be subsea.

The comments came after India signed a similar pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2023. Such connectivity will help India send power to as far as Europe.

Other pacts signed are in sectors such as logistics, healthcare innovations and one which involves developing food parks, Kwatra said.

When asked about the abrupt exit of UAE's president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the VGGS venue earlier in the day, Kwatra declined to specify the reasons for it but was quick to add that his public remarks before leaving were "warm" and the guest also appreciated the roadshow last evening.

The diplomat also declined to speak on other pertinent issues like the ongoing challenges in the Red Sea and India's diplomatic strategies in the Maldivian case following the snide remarks by members of a newly-elected cabinet of the island nation in the Indian Ocean. PTI AA SHW