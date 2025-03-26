India, Uganda discuss ways to promote bilateral trade

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) India and Uganda on Wednesday discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investments between the two countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It was discussed during the India-Uganda Joint Trade Committee (JTC) which was held here on March 25-26.

Discussions were also held on the formation of an India-Uganda Joint Business Forum to facilitate increased engagement between industry leaders, it said.

Both countries can increase collaboration in key sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, MSME cluster development, solar energy, and rural electrification.

*** NSDC, IIT Mandi, NCU Gurugram partner for B.Tech course in semiconductor design, tech * National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the NorthCap University (NCU), Gurugram, on Wednesday signed an agreement to launch a B.Tech ECE in Semiconductor Design and Technology programme.

This partnership aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor industry in India and across the globe by equipping students with industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on training, a joint statement said.

The four-year programme will integrate 25 credits in application-oriented learning, developed jointly by NCU, NSDC and IIT Mandi.

"This initiative not only enhances employability but also empowers students to lead, innovate, and excel in the semiconductor industry, a critical sector for India's technological growth," NSDC CEO NSDC International MD Ved Mani Tiwari said. PTI SM PTI RR SM SHW