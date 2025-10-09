India, UK ink terms of reference to reposition JETCO

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) India and the UK on Thursday announced signing of the terms of reference to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

This institutional reset will strengthen bilateral framework for strategic engagement, driving the implementation of the India-UK comprehensive economic trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

He said that it will also boost joint ambition to significantly enhance bilateral trade. PTI RR ANU ANU