India-UK partnership important pillar global stability amid uncertainty: Modi after talks with Starmer

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The India-UK partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer that broadly focused on boosting ties in areas of trade, defence and technology.

Following the Modi-Starmer talks, the two sides announced plans to supply lightweight multirole missile systems to the Indian military to strengthen its air defence capabilities, and agreed to finalise an inter-governmental pact to jointly develop maritime electric propulsion systems for India's naval platforms.

The Indian side flagged its concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, and stressed that radicalism and violent extremism should not be allowed to abuse freedom of expression.

In their restricted as well as delegation-level talks, the two leaders held that the sealing of the historic free trade agreement between the two sides in July will inject in new energy in ties as it will slash tariffs, increase access to each other's markets, enhance trade, create jobs, and benefit industries and consumers in both countries.

The British prime minister, accompanied by over 100 CEOs, entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors, landed in India's financial capital on Wednesday to a rousing welcome. It is his first visit to India.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," Modi said in his media statement in presence of Starmer.

"In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he said.

Modi said India's dynamism and the UK's expertise together will create a "unique synergy" to further enhance the bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Our partnership is trustworthy, and driven by talent and technology. And today, as Prime Minister Starmer and I stand together on this stage, it is a clear reaffirmation of our shared commitment to work hand-in-hand towards building a brighter future for the people of both our nations," he said.

The two sides unveiled a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in areas of critical minerals, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, health and education besides rolling out steps to boost cooperation in the defence sector.

An agreement on government-to-government supply of lightweight multirole missile (LMM) systems to bolster India's air defence capabilities, an arrangement for Indian Air Force (IAF) instructors to be integrated with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and supporting each other for a long-term collaboration on "complex" weapons systems were among the highlights to step up defence cooperation.

A joint statement said both the prime ministers were pleased with the intent to finalise an India -UK Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on cooperation in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian Naval platforms.

In his remarks, Starmer described inking of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement as a "breakthrough moment" as it will slash tariffs, increase access to each other's markets and create jobs.

"It is significant that we're meeting here in Mumbai, India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable. I want to congratulate the prime minister on his leadership, aiming to be the world's third largest economy by 2028," he said.

"We are creating a new modern partnership focused on the future and on winning the opportunities that it offers, and we're doing it together because India's growth story is remarkable," he added.

Modi and Starmer also condemned in the "strongest terms" the Pahalgam terror attack and committed to strengthen co-operation to take "decisive and concerted" actions against globally proscribed terrorists, terror entities and their "sponsors".

The two prime ministers "unequivocally and strongly condemned" terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and called for "zero tolerance" for terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat it in a comprehensive and sustained manner, the joint statement said.

"They agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism; combat financing of terrorism and the cross-border movement of terrorists; prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and tackle terrorist recruitment," it said.

The two leaders also welcomed the resetting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) which will support the governance and utilisation of the trade pact and drive forward wider trade and investment partnership.

Modi and Starmer also discussed the situation in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

"The prime minister and I also discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, and the need to co-operate in critical areas like climate and energy, including breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels," Starmer said.

Asked at a media briefing hours later if he urged India to stop procuring Russian crude oil, Starmer said ways to end the conflict in Ukraine were broadly discussed.

"We did discuss this and looked at, particularly, the outcome that we both want. So Prime Minister Modi and myself focused on ending this conflict and the various steps that could be taken to that end and that was a wide-ranging discussion. But we did set out the steps that we are taking in relation to energy, particularly on the Shadow Fleet and the work of the Coalition of the Willing," he said.

In the defence and security sphere, the two sides expressed strong resolve to a robust maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

In his remarks, Modi said both sides decided to establish an industry guild and a supply chain observatory for cooperation on critical minerals.

Its satellite campus will be located at Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, he said.

"We have a shared commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. In this direction, we welcome the formation of the India'UK Offshore Wind Taskforce," he said.

"We have established the Climate Technology Startup Fund. This will provide support to innovators and entrepreneurs from both countries working in the fields of climate, technology, and AI," he added.

Starmer said the UK will partner with India on its vision of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by 2047.

The two countries will deepen cooperation in areas of AI, advanced communications, and defence technologies, he said. PTI MPB ZMN