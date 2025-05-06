India-UK trade deal to open opportunities for Indian yoga instructors, musicians, chefs

New Delhi: The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK would provide a number of new opportunities for domestic independent professionals such as yoga instructors, musicians, and chefs, the commerce ministry said.

The two countries on Tuesday announced conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA).

The ministry said the agreement eases mobility for professionals, including contractual service suppliers; business visitors; investors; intra-corporate transferees; partners, and dependent children of intra-corporate transferees with right to work; and independent professionals like "yoga instructors, musicians and chefs".

Similar provisions are also there in the economic cooperation and trade agreement between India and Australia, which was implemented in December 2022.

As part of that agreement, Australia has given an annual quota of 1,800 for qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga teachers entering the country as contractual service suppliers.

Under this, temporary entry and stay is permissible for a period of up to four years, with possibility of further stay.