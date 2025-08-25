India, UN WFP ink pact for fortified rice supply to crisis-hit zones

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India on Monday agreed to supply fortified rice to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to aid the food and nutritional requirements of the most vulnerable populations in crisis-hit zones globally.

A letter of intent (LoI) was signed between India's Food Ministry and WFP here, underscoring the strength of global partnerships.

"This LoI lays the ground to ensure a dependable supply of foodgrains for humanitarian distribution," WFP said in a statement.

The initiative signifies the culmination of discussions at the February 2025 Executive Board side event in Rome, where representatives from the Indian government and WFP explored ways to collaborate.

By sourcing rice from India, WFP will utilise the resources of an agricultural surplus nation to deliver life-saving aid and make tangible progress against hunger.

"India is committed to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the earth is one family – and collective responsibility towards each other and their shared future. The country’s humanitarian support for communities in need, facing food insecurity, is part of this approach," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.

"We deeply appreciate India’s steadfast commitment to fostering a food-secure and peaceful world," WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said, adding that "this partnership reflects our joint intent to strengthen global efforts and ensure sustained support for those in need".

The WFP’s Deputy Executive Director lauded India’s contribution to the fight against hunger, as the world faces rising food insecurity amid constrained humanitarian funding.

Other ongoing collaborative efforts with WFP, such as Supply Chain Optimisation, Fortified Rice Rollout, Annapurti Devices (Grain ATMs), Jan Poshan Kendra, Smart Warehousing technology and Flospans (Mobile Storage Units) were deliberated, along with the potential areas for future collaboration.

Also present were Food Corporation of India Chairman and Managing Director Ashutosh Agnihotri, WFP APARO Regional Director Samir Wanmali, WFP India Country Director Elisabeth Faure, and other senior officers of the ministry.