India urges global support for small farmers amid climate change, price challenges

New Delhi, Apri 18 (PTI) India on Friday pitched for placing small and marginal farmers at the centre of global agricultural strategies, saying they cannot face climate change, price volatility and resource scarcity challenges alone.

Speaking at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected and empowered.

"We cannot leave smallholders to fight these challenges alone. They need our policy support," Chouhan said, describing agriculture as not merely an economic activity but a source of "livelihood, food, and dignity" for millions.

Chouhan presented cluster-based farming, farmer producer organisations, cooperative models and natural farming as effective approaches for empowering small farmers and improving their market access, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting underscored the need for fair agricultural trade, control of global price volatility and ensuring remunerative prices for small farmers.

India shared its technological initiatives, including the Digital Agriculture Mission, AgriStack, drone technology and Climate-Resilient Villages, explaining how these innovations have improved service delivery and farmer incomes.

The BRICS Agriculture Ministers launched the "BRICS Land Restoration Partnership" to address land degradation, desertification and soil fertility loss.

In their Joint Declaration, BRICS nations committed to making the global agri-food system fair, inclusive, innovative and sustainable with emphasis on food security, climate adaptation and empowerment of women and youth.

Chouhan invited BRICS nations to participate in World Food India 2025 and the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit 2025 as platforms for innovation and global collaboration.