India urges WTO members to discuss ways to promote secure, interoperable digital infra for e-commerce

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) India has suggested that WTO countries should discuss ways to promote secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure for e-commerce to prevent monopolistic market segmentation by big tech companies and encourage participation of MSMEs in the sector.

The country has also proposed to discuss the existing gaps in terms of digital infrastructure and access to technologies that hinder participation of developing and least developed countries in global e-commerce, and how the WTO (World Trade Organisation) or the Council for TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) can play a role in addressing the same.

According to a communication from India, posted on the WTO platform, India has stated that international collaboration on DPI (digital public infrastructure) systems would address the issue of digital access and divide in the context of e-commerce and IP (intellectual property) and its development dimension.

"...we propose the following discussion points and proposals - we invite other members to...discuss how WTO Members can promote secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure and adopt the DPI approach in the context of e-commerce to prevent monopolistic market segmentation by big tech companies and to promote competition and participation of MSMEs in e-commerce," it said.

India has said the council for TRIPS can discuss a possible online platform for technology exchange to support global efforts to address the digital divide in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

"International collaboration on DPI systems would address the issue of digital access and divide in the context of e-commerce and IP and its development dimension," the communication said.

It has been stated that DPI is pivotal in facilitating the growth of e-commerce by providing scalable, inclusive, and interoperable platforms that underpin seamless transactions.

It can be instrumental in increasing the participation of developing and least developed countries in global e-commerce.

India has been driving its digital transformation through its DPI approach, which includes Unique Digital ID 'AADHAAR, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and the launch of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

For several years, it said, the e-commerce agenda has received limited attention, with slow progress on TRIPS-related digital trade issues.

Therefore, efforts to reinvigorate discussions on the relationship between DPI, the TRIPS Agreement, and the Work Programme on Electronic Commerce (WPEC) are both relevant and timely.

"Availability of a robust digital infrastructure would facilitate increasing participation of developing and least developed countries in global e-commerce," India has said, adding the DPI approach has been instrumental in driving the digital transformation in India and other countries, such as Singapore, UAE, Brazil, and Estonia.