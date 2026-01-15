India, US engaged in trade deal talks: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India and the US are engaged in trade deal talks, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

He said that India's exports to the US are recording positive growth despite high tariffs.

"Both sides are engaged (in trade deal talks)...and both sides feel that there can be a trade deal," he told reporters here.

The secretary added that a virtual meeting was held in December last year between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. PTI RR HVA HVA