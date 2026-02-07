India-US interim trade pact reflects clear intent to strengthen bilateral manufacturing, supply-chain partnerships: ACMA

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Saturday said the Interim Trade Agreement framework between India and the US reflects a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral trade, manufacturing cooperation, and resilient supply chains between the two economies.

Welcoming the framework, the industry body noted that the parallel announcements by the US Administration signal a clear intent to strengthen bilateral manufacturing and supply-chain partnerships.

"For the Indian auto component industry, the commitment to preferential tariff rate quotas for automotive parts, removal of Section 232 tariffs on select inputs, and a pathway for further tariff rationalisation under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement are indeed positive steps," ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania said in a statement.

These measures will lead to enhanced export competitiveness, deepen technology collaboration, and reinforce India's role as a trusted partner in resilient global automotive supply chains, he added.

"ACMA looks forward to constructive engagement with both governments to ensure that automotive components are fully integrated into the final agreement, with balanced market access and long-term policy certainty," Singhania stated.